Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Contests
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Pelicans fire Alvin Gentry, according to reports
Top Stories
Pelicans fire Gentry
Mainieri: Six Tigers, staffers deal with Covid-19 in offseason
Video
5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
Local surgeon asks college football teams to take his message to heart
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election Headquarters: Grand Isle Chief of Police
Your Local Election Headquarters
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Aug 15, 2020 / 07:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 02:31 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Perks await anyone visiting Louisiana: deals and discounts during COVID-19
Video
Former Nicholls RB Dalton Hilliard Jr. dead at 29
Mayor of Shreveport wants your vote to send him to the US Senate
Video
Plessy and Ferguson Foundation creates a local trail of Civil Rights markers
Arrests made in alleged attack on local Chili’s hostess
New faces buying handguns, training to conceal carry for protection
Video
He got laid off along with thousands in New Orleans
Video
Latest News
Mother of special needs child recreates special ed classroom at home
Video
This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.
Video
55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash with calf during Sturgis Rally
Barbaree’s Run Comes to a Close at the 120th U.S. Amateur
Not Real News: A look at false claims around Kamala Harris
FDA temporarily relaxes food-labeling guidelines to help food industry, parents worry about kids with allergies
Video
More News