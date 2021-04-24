Your Local Election Headquarters: April 24 – Kenner Propositions

**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 1 of 3 (Fire) — 7.40 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****

* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *

Precinct Map

YES

Vote %: 82.65 ~ Votes: 1,696

NO

Vote %: 17.34 ~ Votes: 356

**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 2 of 3 (Garbage) — 1.61 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****

* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *

Precinct Map

YES

Vote %: 79.08 ~ Votes: 1,615

NO

Vote %: 20.91 ~ Votes: 427

**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 3 of 3 (Sewer) — 1.14 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****

* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *

Precinct Map

YES

Vote %: 80.58 ~ Votes: 1,639

NO

Vote %: 19.41 ~ Votes: 395

East Bank Precincts Reporting: 28 of 86

West Bank Precincts Reporting: 1 of 94

Other Precincts Reporting (Grand Isle, absentee): 1 of 1