Your Local Election Headquarters: April 24 – Kenner Propositions

**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 1 of 3 (Fire) — 7.40 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****
* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *
Precinct Map
YES
Vote %: 82.65 ~ Votes: 1,696
NO
Vote %: 17.34 ~ Votes: 356
**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 2 of 3 (Garbage) — 1.61 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****
* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *
Precinct Map
YES
Vote %: 79.08 ~ Votes: 1,615
NO
Vote %: 20.91 ~ Votes: 427
**** City of Kenner Prop. No. 3 of 3 (Sewer) — 1.14 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. ****
* Precincts 11 of 38 Reporting *
Precinct Map
YES
Vote %: 80.58 ~ Votes: 1,639
NO
Vote %: 19.41 ~ Votes: 395
East Bank Precincts Reporting: 28 of 86
West Bank Precincts Reporting: 1 of 94
Other Precincts Reporting (Grand Isle, absentee): 1 of 1