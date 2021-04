This Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, shows a row of houses just off Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The closure of night clubs and bars on Bourbon and other parts of the quarter during the coronavirus pandemic has brought at least a temporary end to tensions between some entertainment venues and some residents who say the balance between the interests of businesses and residents who own or rent homes in the historic district has been upset by a growing number of tourists. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)