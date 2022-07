Despite being several months away, November 8 elections are already heating up with candidates across Southeast Louisiana filing for state, local, and federal offices. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office unveiled a list of qualifying candidates with more expected to be released on Thursday and Friday.

Some of the biggest races to look out for are the U.S. Senate and Congressional seats, currently held by John Kennedy, Troy Carter, and Steve Scalise. As of Tuesday evening, Carter was running uncontested while Scalise had not filed for re-election.

Single-Parish Races

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY DISTRICT/RACE Gerard LeBlanc Republican Harvey 1 Ricky Johnson Democrat Harvey 2 Kriss Fairbairn Fortunato Republican Marrero 3 “Clay” Moise Republican Metairie 4 Michael Pedalino Republican Metairie 6 Diana Schnell Republican Metairie 6 Ralph “Rem” Brandt Jr. Republican River Ridge 7 James “Jimmy” Kytle Republican River Ridge 7 Chad Nugent Republican Metairie 8 Steven Guitterrez Republican Kenner 9

City of Harahan

NAME PARTY DISTRICT/RACE “Tim” Baudier Republican Mayor Edward “Ed” Lepre Republican Police Chief Bryan St. Cyr Republican Police Chief Carol Barker Logreco Republican City Council Eric Chatelain Republican City Council Maurizio Francescon Republican City Council Jacques Soudelier Republican City Council

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY DISTRICT/RACE Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas Democrat Thibodaux 1 Myron Wright None Thibodaux 1 Christine “Tina” Naquin Babin None Thibodaux 3 Marian B. Fertitta Republican Thibodaux 4 Brett Smith Independent Thibodaux 4 Valerie Bourgeois Republican Raceland 6 Jamie Marlbrough Republican Lockport 7 Claude Richardel None Lockport 7 Leslie Gros Wells Republican Larose 8

City of Thibodaux

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Kevin Clement Republican Mayor “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway Republican Mayor Michael “Mike” Naquin Republican City Council At-Large Seat D Chad J. Mire None City Council At-Large Seat E Monique Crochet Republican City Council District A “Gene” Richard Republican City Council District B Constance Thompson Johnson Democrat City Council District C

Town of Lockport

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Gary Acosta Independent Mayor Ernest Boudreaux Republican Mayor Barry Plaisance Republican Mayor Edward “Ed” Reinhardt Republican Mayor

Orleans Parish

Courts System

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Monique G. Morial Democrat Judge — 1st City Court, Section A Marissa A. Hutabarat Democrat Judge — 1st City Court, Section B Veronica Henry Democrat Judge — 1st City Court, Section C Derek Russ Democrat Judge — Municipal and Traffic Court Division D Mark J. Shea Democrat Judge — Municipal and Traffic Court Division D Bobbie Smith Democrat Judge — Municipal and Traffic Court Division E Steven M. Jupiter Democrat Judge — Municipal and Traffic Court Division G Austin Badon Democrat Clerk — 1st City Court

Orleans Parish School Board

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Leila J. Eames Democrat District 1

Plaquemines Parish

Parish Government

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT “Keith” Hinkley Republican Belle Chasse President Kirk M. Lepine Republican Belle Chasse President Kenny A. Barthelemy Sr. Democrat Braithwaite Council — District 1 Tyronne Edwards None Braithwaite Council — District 1 Brian Champagne Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 2 Daniel Morrill Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 2 Corey Arbourgh Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 3 Christopher “Chris” Schulz Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 3 David R. Clark Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 4 Stuart J. Guey Jr. Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 4 Robert “Rob” Forshee Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 5 Dustin Galle Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 5 Patricia L. “Patty” McCarty Republican Belle Chasse Council — District 5 Stacey Mattison None Belle Chasse Council — District 6 Carlton M. LaFrance Sr. Democrat Port Sulphur Council — District 7 Mitch Jurisich Jr. Democrat Buras Council — District 8 Avery Riley Jr. Democrat Belle Chasse Council — District 8 Mark “Hobbo” Cognevich None Buras Council — District 9

Plaquemines Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT John L. Barthelemy Jr. Democrat Braithwaite District 1 Darilyn “NuNu” Demolle Turner Democrat Braithwaite District 1 Alberta Cousson Republican Belle Chasse District 2 Niko Tesvich None Belle Chasse District 3 Kristee Arbourgh Republican Belle Chasse District 4 Joyce C. Lamkin Democrat Belle Chasse District 4 Nancy LaHaye Republican Belle Chasse District 5 Fran Bayhi-Martinez Republican Belle Chasse District 6 Bobby Ingraham Democrat Port Sulphur District 7 Robin L. Parker Democrat Port Sulphur District 7 Paul Lemaire Democrat Port Sulphur District 8 Jennifer Boudreaux Sanger Democrat Buras District 9

St. Bernard Parish

St. Bernard School Board

NAME PARTY CITY DISTRICT Katherine Karcher Lemoine Independent Arabi 1 William “Bill” Egan Democrat Arabi 2 Kelly Le-Bowman Republican Chalmette 3 Sean K. Warner None Chalmette 4 Dennis Bradley Democrat Chalmette 5 “Joe” Long Sr. Republican Chalmette 5 Carly Jackson Republican Chalmette 6 Diana B. Dysart Independent Chalmette 7 Robert I. Lawrason III Independent Chalmette 7 “Cliff” Englande Independent Meraux 8 Rosiland White None St. Bernard 10 Donald Campbell Sr. Republican St. Bernard 11

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Ellis Alexander Sr. None Hahnville 1 Robert “Bobby” Faucheux Republican Luling 2 Raymond “Ray” Gregson Republican Luling 2 Scott Cody Republican Destrehan 3 Karen Boudreaux None Des Allemands 4 John Smith Democrat St. Rose 5 Becky Weber Republican Norco 6 Arthur “Art” Aucoin Republican Luling 7 Alex “Al” Suffrin Republican Destrehan 8

St. James Parish

St. James Parish Schoool Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Diana “Granny” Cantillo Republican Gramercy 1 Tim Detillier Democrat Lutcher 2 Sue Bienvenu Beier Democrat Paulina 3 Judy Ezidore Democrat Paulina 4 Marty J. Poche Democrat Paulina 4 Dianne Spencer Democrat St. James 5 Nicole Florent Democrat Vacherie 6 Raymond Gros Jr Democrat Vacherie 7

Constable Justice of the Peace — District 4

NAME PARTY CITY Raymon J. Shorty Democrat Lutcher

Town of Gramercy

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Steven J. Bourgeois Democrat Mayor Brent H. Dicharry Democrat Chief of Police Percy Williams Democrat Alderman District 1 Darren Brack Democrat Alderman District 2 Theron G. Louque Democrat Alderman District 3

Town of Lutcher

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Patrick P. St. Pierre Democrat Mayor Dwan B. Bowser Democrat Chief of Police Rowdy K. Scott Jr Democrat Alderman at Large Seat 1 Barry Weber Republican Alderman at Large Seat 1 Danny B. Manuel Democrat Alderman District 1, Division A Donald J. Batiste Democrat Alderman District 1, Division B Ronald “R.J.” St. Pierre Democrat Alderman District 2, Division A Thomas D. George Republican Alderman District 2, Division B Keondra Riley Democrat Alderman District 2, Division B

St. John Parish

St. John School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Charo Bossier-Holden Democrat Edgard 1 Albert Burl III Democrat Garyville 2 Gerald Keller Republican Reserve 3 Patricia “Momma Cat” Triche Republican Reserve 3 Tim Keller Democrat Reserve 4 Raydel Morris Democrat Reserve 4 Jennifer Frizzell Democrat LaPlace 6 Keith Jones Democrat LaPlace 6 Samuel Mamou Democrat LaPlace 7 Debra “Debbie” Schum Democrat LaPlace 8 Latunya Dykes Creecy Democrat LaPlace 9 Shawn Wallace Democrat LaPlace 9 Nia Mitchell-Williams Democrat LaPlace 10 Shondrell Perrilloux Republican LaPlace 11 Clarence Triche Republican LaPlace 11 Lindsey Vicknair Republican LaPlace 11

St. Tammany Parish

Parish Government

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Kirk Drumm Republican Slidell Council — District 11 Arthur A. Laughlin Republican Slidell Council — District 11

St. Tammany School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT “Matt” Greene Republican Mandeville 1 Roslyn Hanson Republican Covington 2 “Bo” Jakins Republican Covington 2 Adaline Villneurve Rutherford Republican Covington 3 Matthew L. Allen None Folsom 4 Charles Brandon Harrell Republican Abita Springs 5 Amanda Reed Martin Republican Mandeville 6 Michael C. Nation Republican Mandeville 6 Isabelle Moore Republican Lacombe 7 “Mike” Peterson Republican Pearl River 8 Peggy H. Seeley Republican Pearl River 8 Gia R. Baker Republican Madisonville 9 Deborah McCollum Republican Mandeville 10 Richard “Rickey” Hursey Republican Slidell 12 James Braud Republican Slidell 13 Dennis S. Cousin Democrat Slidell 14 Michelle Ruffino Gallaher Republican Slidell 15

Town of Abita Springs

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Daniel J. Curtis Republican Mayor E.J. Boudreaux Jr. Republican Board of Aldermen Lynne Congemi Republican Board of Aldermen Stewart “ManyLightnings” Eastman Green Board of Aldermen W.E. “Pat” Patterson III Republican Board of Aldermen Eric Templet Republican Board of Aldermen

Town of Pearl River

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Joe D. Lee Republican Mayor Floyd Trascher Republican Chief of Police “Tim” Moray Republican Board of Aldermen

Village of Folsom

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Lance Willie Republican Mayor Shawn Dillon Republican Board of Aldermen George W. Garrett Democrat Board of Aldermen Jill Palmer Mathies Republican Board of Aldermen

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Janice Fultz Richards Democrat Fluker District A “Tom” Tolar Republican Kentwood District B Robin Taylor Abrams Republican Independence District C Glenn Westmoreland Republican Hammond District D Brett K. Duncan Republican Hammond District E Trent Anthony Republican Hammond District F Kimberly Thibodeaux Republican Ponchatoula District F Jerry Moore Democrat Hammond District G Sandra Bailey-Simmons Republican Loranger District H Joseph “Joey” Piazza II Republican Ponchatoula District H Kelly S. Wells Republican Ponchatoula District H Rose Quave Dominguez Republican Ponchatoula District I

City of Hammond

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Peter Panepinto Republican Mayor “Johnny” Pecoraro Democrat Mayor Tracy Washington Wells Democrat Mayor Tasha Robinson Democrat Council — District 1 Carlee White Gonzales Republican Council — District 2 Tanya T. Turner Democrat Council — District 3 Devon A. Wells Democrat Council — District 3 Sam DiVittorio Republican Council — District 4 “Steve” Leon Republican Council — District 5 Randy M. Wilson Republican Council — District 5

Town of Kentwood

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Terrell “Teddy” Hookfin Democrat Mayor Michael Kazerooni Republican Chief of Police Deanna Burton Democrat Council Desiree “Nikki” Carrier Republican Council William Lawson Independent Council

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Allison Cressoine Gill Republican Houma District 1 Michael “Mike” Lagarde Democrat Houma District 1 Gregory “Dut” Harding Democrat Houma District 2 Matthew J. Ford Republican Houma District 3 Jax Badeaux Republican Houma District 4 George Crowdus Jr. Republican Houma District 5 Wanda Ruffin-Triggs Republican Houma District 5 Clyde F. Hamner Republican Houma District 6 Pamela “Pam” Mayet None Houma District 6 Roger Dale Dehart Republican Houma District 7 Ernest Charles Brown Sr. Democrat Houma District 8 MayBelle Trahan Republican Chauvin District 8 Dane Voisin Republican Houma District 9

Constable Justice of the Peace

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Charlton Rozands Jr. Republican Houma Ward 2

Washington Parish

Washington Parish School Board

NAME PARTY CITY RACE/DISTRICT Justin Brown Independent Mt. Hermon District 1 Keith R. Giles Republican Mt. Hermon District 1 Bruce L. Brown Sr. Democrat Franklinton District 3 Robert W. Boone None Angie District 5 Lee Alan McCain II Franklinton Independent District 7 Frankie Crosby Sr. Democrat Franklinton District 8 Lesley D. McKinley Democrat Angie District 9 Gwendolyn Y. Pigott Democrat Angie District 9

Bogalusa School Board

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Paul D. Kates Democrat District 1 Ann G. Arata Republican District 2 LaVerne Cook Jr. Democrat District 2 Willie “Toni” Breaux Democrat District 3 Catherine “Cathy” Mitchell Republican District 4 “Curtis” Creel Republican District 5 Odie Hughes IV Republican District 6 “Joannie” Miller Republican District 6 “Brad” Williams None District 7

City of Bogalusa

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT “Teddy” Drummond None Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette None Mayor Tyrin Truong Democrat Mayor Trent Temples Independent City Prosecutor James “Mack” Mcgehee Independent City Council — At Large Gloria W. Kates Democrat City Council — District A Ellen Carter Democrat City Council — District B Danielle Magee-Keys Democrat City Council — District B Cullie Cotton Jr. Independent City Council — District D “Mark” Irvine None City Council — District D

Village of Angie

NAME PARTY RACE/DISTRICT Laurie Ball Pittman Republican Board of Aldermen

Multi-Parish Races

US Senate

NAME PARTY CITY John Kennedy (Incumbent) Republican Baton Rouge Beryl A. Billiot No party Kentwood Gary Chambers, Jr. Democrat Baton Rouge “Xan” John Other Lafayette W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson None New Orleans MV “Vinny” Mendoza Democrat Ponchatoula “Luke” Mixon Democrat Bunkie Syrita Steib Democrat Metairie Thomas Wenn Other Amite



Congress

U.S. Representative — 1st Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Katie Darling Democrat Covington Howard Kearney Libertarian Mandeville

U.S. Representative — 2nd Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Troy A. Carter (Incumbent) Democrat New Orleans

U.S. Representative — 3rd Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Holden Hoggatt Republican Lafayette Thomas “Lane” Payne Republican Perry Jacob “Jake” Shaheen Republican Lake Charles

U.S. Representative — 4th Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Mike Johnson Republican Bossier City

U.S. Representative — 5th Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Hunter Pullen Republican West Monroe

U.S. Representative — 6th Congressional District

NAME PARTY CITY Brian Belzer Republican Prairieville

Louisiana Supreme Court

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 6th Supreme Court District

NAME PARTY CITY John L. Weimer None New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B

NAME PARTY CITY Mitchell “Mitch” Theriot Republican Lockport

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D

NAME PARTY CITY Tanner Magee Republican Houma Steven Miller Republican Raceland

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B

NAME PARTY CITY Hunter Greene Republican Baton Rouge Beau Higginbotham Republican Baton Rouge “Don” Johnson Democrat Baton Rouge

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit at Large

NAME PARTY CITY Karen Herman Democrat New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division A

NAME PARTY CITY Nakisha Ervin-Knott Democrat New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division B

NAME PARTY CITY Tiffany Gautier Chase Democrat New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division D

NAME PARTY CITY Rachael Johnson Democrat New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 4th Circuit, 1st District, Division H

NAME PARTY CITY Sandra Cabrina Jenkins Democrat New Orleans

Judge, Court of Appeal 5th Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division D

NAME PARTY CITY Susan Chehardy Republican Gretna

Judge, Court of Appeal 5th Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division E

NAME PARTY CITY Stephen J. “Steve” Windhorst Republican Gretna

Judge, Court of Appeal 5th Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division F

NAME PARTY CITY Hans Liljeberg Republican Gretna

Judge, Court of Appeal 5th Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division G

NAME PARTY CITY John Molaison Jr. Republican Gretna

Judge, Court of Appeal 5th Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division A

NAME PARTY CITY Robert Chaisson Democrat Destrehan

Public Service Commission

PSC District 3

NAME PARTY CITY Lambert C. Boissiere III Democrat New Orleans Gregory Manning Democrat New Orleans

Louisiana State Senate

State Senator 5th Senatorial District

NAME PARTY CITY Royce Duplessis Democrat New Orleans Mandie Landry Democrat New Orleans

U.S. Courts

District Judge 17th Judicial District Court, Division A

NAME PARTY CITY Heather M. Hendrix Republican Thibodaux