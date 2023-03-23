NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is gearing up for another election happening Saturday (March 25).

Voting machines have been loaded up onto trucks to be taken to their respective polling locations. On the ballot is the run-off race between Alonzo Knox and Sibil Richardson both vying for the State House seat for District 93.

There are two judge seats looking to be filled. One is for Orleans Parish Civil Court with Stephanie Bridges, David Jefferson “Jeff” Dyeand Marissa A. Hutabarat running. The second is for the Criminal Court judge with Diedre Pierce Kelly, Simone Levine, and Leon Roche running.

Other races across the state include In Covington, there are four candidates, Rene Ferrer, Benjamin Guidry, “Jimmy” Inman, and Cody Ludwig, in the running for the Council seat in District D.

Over in Terrebonne Parish, the battle is on for the seat of Council District One between Lionel “Tony” Lewis, Brien K. Pledger, and Faron Richard. In Washington Parish, Tate H. Kennedy and “Greg” Thomas are going head-to-head to become Justice of the Peace.

There are several other seats up fro grabs as well as several amendments on the ballots.

