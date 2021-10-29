What’s on the ballot? A breakdown of state amendments and details on local races

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana changed the dates for this fall’s elections because of Hurricane Ida. Four constitutional amendments are the only statewide measures on the ballot, but local voters will have other issues to decide on. Here’s a breakdown on what you can expect to see on the ballot:

Amendment One: Would allow the state to be the sole collector of local sales taxes from cities and towns across Louisiana. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell opposes it and says she’s concerned the state will withhold sales tax money that should go to New Orleans if state lawmakers object to her policies.

Would allow the state to be the sole collector of local sales taxes from cities and towns across Louisiana. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell opposes it and says she’s concerned the state will withhold sales tax money that should go to New Orleans if state lawmakers object to her policies. Amendment Two: This amendment deals with state income tax. It would remove some deductions in exchange for a lower income tax rate.

This amendment deals with state income tax. It would remove some deductions in exchange for a lower income tax rate. Amendment Three: Would allow certain local levee districts to impose a tax to pay for levee maintenance.

Would allow certain local levee districts to impose a tax to pay for levee maintenance. Amendment Four:

In St. Tammany Parish, residents will vote on a 4% sales tax that will fund the jail and other criminal justice facilities.



In Jefferson Parish, residents will vote on a property tax renewal to pay for teacher’s salaries.



In St. Bernard Parish, residents will vote on a property tax to fund law enforcement.



In Orleans Parish, one of the hottest races is for a City Council At-Large seat between current City Council member Kristin Palmer and former state senator J.P. Morrell. Palmer’s term is up and if she loses this race, she’ll be off the city council. Other races include the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s race and New Orleans City Council seat for District E.

Early voting starts tomorrow, October 30 and election day is November 13.