NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Run-off elections for state and local races will be happening across Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Polls across the state will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and close at 8 p.m. According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters in line at 8 p.m. will still be able to vote.

To view your polling place and get familiar with what’s on your parish’s ballot, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State Office’s website.

Before heading to the polls to vote, make sure you have one of the following items:

Driver’s license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

United States military identification card that contains your name and picture

Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature

Voters who do not have any of the items listed above can vote by signature on a voter affidavit.

After voting, check back with WGNO for live election results.

Declaring Winners

Saturday’s election is a run-off. On Oct. 14, voters chose from candidates running for office from all parties.

On Nov. 18, candidates with the most votes who did not receive 50% plus one vote on Oct. 14 will appear on the ballot.

State Races

Statewide elections will include Attorney General, Secretary of State and Treasurer. There will also be four constitutional amendments up for vote.

The position of Attorney General was previously held by Governor-Elect Jeff Landry. Vying for the spot now are Republican Liz Murrill and Democrat Lindsey Cheek.

Running for Secretary of State are Republican Nancy Landry and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Running for Treasurer are Republican John Fleming and Democrat Dustin Granger.

Local Races

St. Bernard and Washington parishes will be voting for parish president.

Tangipahoa, St. James and Washington parishes will be voting for sheriff.

Various council seats in St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne, St. James and Washington parishes will be voted on.

St. John the Baptist Parish will also vote for clerk of court.

