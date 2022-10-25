NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards is in New Orleans Tuesday (Oct.25), to promote early voting. He will be holding a press conference at the St. Pius X Catholic Church on Spanish Fort Blvd.

Early voting in Louisiana begins on Oct. 25 and runs through Nov.1. To find out who is on your ballot this election, click here to check out your local election headquarters.

