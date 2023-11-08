LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry has named Taylor Barras as his incoming Commissioner of Administration.

Barras, a former Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, will replace outgoing Commissioner Jay Dardenne.

The Division of Administration is the state government’s management arm and the hub of its financial operations, responsible for development of the state budget and oversight of agencies’ spending.

Patrick Goldsmith will be the Deputy Commissioner, Landry said. Goldsmith is the former Ascension Parish treasurer and Chief Administrative Officer.

