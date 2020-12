NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell is giving more details on millages up for a vote on December 5, as well as possible budget cuts and furloughs.

Cantrell has said the city can’t afford to allow the three millage proposals on the ballot to expire.

Millage one deals with infrastructure and maintenance. Millage 2 renews a library source of funding but is also adjusted to include money for early childhood education.

