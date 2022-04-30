Metairie, La. (WGNO) — The results are in!

In Jefferson Parish, there were four items on the ballot.

Voters said yes to a proposed 10-year 7 mill property tax that will provide additional funds to the Jefferson Parish Sheriffs’ Office for deputy pay raises, new equipment, and training.

Secondly, the 10-year extension of a half percent sales tax that funds the parish’s public school system, residents voted in favor.

Additionally, residents were in favor a 10-year renewal of a 3 mill property tax to pay for road lighting projects within the parish. Over three quarters of voters were in favor.

Lastly, for the proposed 10-year, 25 mill property tax that would be used to fund fire protection in the parish’s 5th district fourtneen hundred residents voting were in favor of it. and under 500 against.