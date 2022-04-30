Metairie, La. (WGNO) — The results are in!
In Jefferson Parish, there were four items on the ballot.
Voters said yes to a proposed 10-year 7 mill property tax that will provide additional funds to the Jefferson Parish Sheriffs’ Office for deputy pay raises, new equipment, and training.
Secondly, the 10-year extension of a half percent sales tax that funds the parish’s public school system, residents voted in favor.
Additionally, residents were in favor a 10-year renewal of a 3 mill property tax to pay for road lighting projects within the parish. Over three quarters of voters were in favor.
Lastly, for the proposed 10-year, 25 mill property tax that would be used to fund fire protection in the parish’s 5th district fourtneen hundred residents voting were in favor of it. and under 500 against.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.