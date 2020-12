NEW ORLEANS – Election workers in New Orleans are busy making sure voting machines are ready for Saturday.

This morning, the machines will be delivered to polling locations across the city.

Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell says he’s expecting a big turnout for Saturday’s election.

If you requested an absentee by mail ballot, they are due back by 4:30 p.m. today. Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.