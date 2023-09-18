JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Office has announced two new temporary early voting sites along with the five other permanent locations.

The locations will be used for the upcoming Fall 2023 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, Oct. 14 and the Gubernatorial General Election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 7, but excluding Sunday, Oct. 1.

Then, General Election early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 11, but excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 10.

The early voting locations are as follows:

East Bank Regional Library at 4747 West Napoleon Ave. in Metairie (temporary location)

Marrero Community Center at 1861 Ames Blvd. (temporary location)

Joseph S. Yenni Building at 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd. in Harahan

Charles B. Odom Building at 5001 West Bank Expressway in Marrero

Kenner-Rivertown Registrar of Voters Office at 408 Minor St. in Kenner

Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library at 2751 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey

Grand Isle Multiplex at 3101 LA-1 in Grand Isle (from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2)

The Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Office is reminding voters that all registered voters in Jefferson Parish are eligible for early voting.

Voters will need to present a valid form of identification like a driver’s license, state identification, passport or military ID in order to vote.

A sample ballot and other important voting information can be found on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

