Trump, Biden win La primary; Mandeville mayor candidates headed for runoff

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana residents headed to the polls on July 11 for the state’s delayed Presidential Primary election.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is the democratic winner of Louisiana’s primary. On the republican side, President Donald Trump claimed his own victory.

Both are already the presumptive nominees. Their showings in Louisiana will add more delegates to their totals.

On the North Shore, Republicans Laurie Sica and Clay Madden are headed for a runoff for Mayor of Mandeville. Sica got 32.4 percent of the vote, just ahead of Madden’s 29.3 percent.

The runoff is set for august 15.

Jean Pelloat will remain the Mayor of Madisonville. He got 83.2 percent of the vote to defeat challenger Charlie Tucker.