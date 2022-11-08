NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans native Troy Carter (D) will continue to serve as Congressman for Louisiana’s 2nd District, voters decided on Tuesday (Nov. 3) night.

His opponent was political novice Dan Lux, who stated, “I’ve never run for public office before in my life. I’ve never worked on a campaign. This is all new to me. I’m learning as I go.”

Carter told WGNO his experience is a selling point, “Understanding how things work. Having the ability to go to Washington as I did on day 1 and start working has benefited the people of the 2nd Congressional district.”

This will be Carter’s first full term in Congress after he replaced Cedric Richmond in a special election last year.

