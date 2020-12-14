TODAY: Louisiana’s Electoral College to meet at State Capitol, finalize presidential tallies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will give its eight Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump on Monday, a largely symbolic move after a presidential election that left Democratic challenger Joe Biden victorious.

Louisiana’s roster of Republican electors will reflect Trump’s 58% victory in the state during the Nov. 3 election. The members will meet inside the state’s Senate chamber.

Trump will not get the same warmth among electors in certain other states, as Biden has already secured enough electoral votes nationally to unseat the Republican incumbent.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their votes, essentially nullifying Trump’s pushes to overturn the election. State and federal courts have similarly blocked the outgoing president’s Hail Mary appeals.

The electors will send their ballots to Washington, so members of Congress can count them Jan. 6, the final step before Biden becomes 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20 at noon.

The meeting of Louisiana’s electors will be livestreamed on legis.la.gov starting at 11:30 a.m.