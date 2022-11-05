SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and there are a few things to remember this season.

The Louisiana Secretary of State encourages voters to remember a few things when it comes to Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Nov. 4, by 4:30 p.m.

Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office by Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote app for smartphones or by visiting the GeauxVote website.

Voters can sign up for text alerts in the GeauxVote app.

A voter ID is required to cast your vote. A Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.