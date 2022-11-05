SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and there are a few things to remember this season.
The Louisiana Secretary of State encourages voters to remember a few things when it comes to Election Day.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Nov. 4, by 4:30 p.m.
- Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office by Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
- Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote app for smartphones or by visiting the GeauxVote website.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts in the GeauxVote app.
- A voter ID is required to cast your vote. A Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.