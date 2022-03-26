KENNER La. (WGNO) — The results are in for the City of Kenner!

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Mike Glaser won as the City of Kenner Mayor, Keith Conley won Chief of Police, Dee Dunn as Councilman for District 1, Ronnie Scharwath for Councilman District 2, and Joey LaHatte lll Councilman District 3.

WGNO reporter Britney Dixon posted to her social media of the early voting numbers along with the final results.

Mayor-elect Mike Glaser addressed his supporters.

We will bring honesty and integrity back to City Hall.

Mayor-elect Mike Glaser