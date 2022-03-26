NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Municipal Primary Elections are finally here! Here’s what to expect on Election Day.

At 7:00 a.m., the polls will officially open. Voters across the area have the next 13 hours to report to their polling place and make their vote count.

Saturday’s races include:

New Orleans 2nd City Clerk

Kenner Mayor, Police Chief, and City Council seats

Slidell Police Chief and City Council seats

Hammond City Judge

Amite City Council

The polls close at 8:00 p.m. Check back to WGNO.com for LIVE election results Saturday night!

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

a driver’s license

a Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or

some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.