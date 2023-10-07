NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The polls are open for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Kicking things off at 8:30 a.m., polling stations are scheduled to remain open until 6:00 p.m.

According to Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Darren Lombard, voter turnout is low in the area, despite statewide numbers indicating that more than 240,000 people have voted early.

Darren says that in New Orleans, around 12,000 voted in person and nearly 4,000 by mail.

“The numbers probably should be better. I would encourage them to vote early. We have all these games going on on election day, and these folks might be distracted with all the events going on and may forget to vote,” said Lombard

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 14.

A sample ballot can be found on the Louisiana Sectary of State’s website.

