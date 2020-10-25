The Candidates for Orleans Parish District Attorney

NEW ORLEANS — The election for Orleans Parish District Attorney is critical this year because it will represent a change in direction for the office of the top prosecutor in the parish. Long-time D.A. Leon Cannizzaro is not on the ballot. Four candidates — Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Morris Reed, and Jason Williams — are running to replace him.
In the WGNO special program Your Local Election Headquarters: the Candidates, host LBJ interviews each candidate about their plans if they were to win the election. LBJ asks them:
- what changes they would make to the D.A.’s office
- what the D.A.’s office can do to address murders, shootings, and car break-ins
- how they would balance putting criminals behind bars without sending people to prison who shouldn’t be there
- what role community engagement will play in the D.A.’s office
- and, what their strategy is to help prisoners re-enter the community
