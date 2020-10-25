The Candidates for Orleans Parish District Attorney

NEW ORLEANS — The election for Orleans Parish District Attorney is critical this year because it will represent a change in direction for the office of the top prosecutor in the parish. Long-time D.A. Leon Cannizzaro is not on the ballot. Four candidates — Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Morris Reed, and Jason Williams — are running to replace him.

In the WGNO special program Your Local Election Headquarters: the Candidates, host LBJ interviews each candidate about their plans if they were to win the election. LBJ asks them:

what changes they would make to the D.A.’s office

what the D.A.’s office can do to address murders, shootings, and car break-ins

how they would balance putting criminals behind bars without sending people to prison who shouldn’t be there

what role community engagement will play in the D.A.’s office

and, what their strategy is to help prisoners re-enter the community

