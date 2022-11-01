NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Election day is one week away and one of the races on the ballot is the Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

When Troy Carter won a special election to replace Cedric Richmond last year, he knew that he would have to run again this year to keep the seat.

His opponent is political novice Dan Lux, who stated, “I’ve never run for public office before in my life. I’ve never worked on a campaign. This is all new to me. I’m learning as I go.”

Carter says his experience is a selling point, “Understanding how things work. Having the ability to go to Washington as I did on day 1 and start working has benefited the people of the 2nd Congressional district.”

A woman’s right to choose has been a hot button issue this election cycle and we asked the candidates where they stood.

Lux stated, “I support abortion in the spirit of what Roe vs Wade was presented as, where it should be legal, safe, and rare. Fundamentally it was for first trimester abortions. Where I have an issue is it began to encroach further and further down the process to the point where we’re now having people that are celebrating late-term abortion.”

“It is a sacred right that a woman has. As a man, no one tells me what to do with my body. Why should we tell a woman what to do with hers? It’s very basic,” said Carter.

The rising costs of both homeowners and flood insurance is also top of mind this election season. Both candidates offered their thoughts on addressing the crisis.

Carter began his response on FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 used to determine flood insurance rates, “We’ve written letters to the president and to FEMA to encourage them to pump their brakes, to slow down, to halt this until we can figure out a more fair method so people in the twilight of their lives don’t have to lose their homes and people who are trying to purchase a home can’t get it because insurance in some cases is as expensive as the mortgage.”

Lux then offered his solutions to drive down rates, “First of all we need to minimize the fraud on both sides. The second thing is we need to work more aggressively. There is a lot of work that’s coming through the infrastructure act to bolster the flood reduction of our coastal. We have a lot of coastal wetlands that need to have that reduction. We also need to increase some of the building regulations in areas that are more prone to flooding.”