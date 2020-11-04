The Birthday Party garners almost 5,000 votes in statewide voting for President of the United States

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West has donated $2 million dollars to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President Trump won Louisiana with ease on Election Day.

After President Trump, Joe Biden finished second and Jo Jorgensen from the Libertarian Party came in third.

4,894 voters in Louisiana said yes to Kayne West and The Birthday Party.

The American rapper and record producer came in fourth place, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

The Grammy Award winner visited The Pelican State in 2019.