The Birthday Party garners almost 5,000 votes in statewide voting for President of the United States

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President Trump won Louisiana with ease on Election Day.
After President Trump, Joe Biden finished second and Jo Jorgensen from the Libertarian Party came in third.
4,894 voters in Louisiana said yes to Kayne West and The Birthday Party.
The American rapper and record producer came in fourth place, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The Grammy Award winner visited The Pelican State in 2019.
- Border officials discover bundles of meth hidden in teen’s shoes
- WATCH LIVE: Michigan Secretary of State provides election update as the country waits for final result
- Wisconsin elections officials to hold post-election news conference amid close Trump, Biden race
- LISTEN: Sean Payton takes deep dive into matchup with Tampa Bay
- Newsfeed Now: Road to 270 continues