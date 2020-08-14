Tara Wicker disqualified from Mayor-President’s race, plans to appeal ruling

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Thursday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President candidate Tara Wicker was disqualified from the race.
Thursday morning, the first circuit court of appeals ruled the metro councilwoman could not continue her campaign, citing insufficient evidence that she paid her 2016 and 2018 state taxes — prior to qualifying.
“I’ve said over and over, have submitted letters to reference that in terms of evidence that i filed my taxes” said Wicker.
Last week, 19th JDC judge, Timothy Kelly ruled, Wicker could remain in the race. Now that the decision was overturned, Wicker said, her team will take it to the state supreme court.
“Our campaign and our lawyers are currently planning to appeal the decision to the Louisiana supreme court. We will be doing that very quickly, obviously we have to work in a very fast time frame” said Wicker.
Wicker said, this decision won’t stop her from fighting for what she believes could be her spot.
“I’m not afraid, I’m not scared, and I’m not going anywhere.