NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Although it may be the first weekend of Jazz Fest it is also election night Louisiana!

With time ticking to still hit the polls Saturday (March 25th), two major propositions on the ballot are taking place in New Orleans and St. Tammany Parish regarding millage funding.

In New Orleans, voters have the chance to nearly double a millage dedicated to Sherriff Huston’s department.

The millage would generate an additional 12 million dollars annually for the sheriff’s department which the Sherriff says mostly will go towards staff pay increases and renovation to the jail.

Sherriff Huston also stated that the millage is necessary for the department to get in compliance with their consent decree.

In St. Tammany parish voters there will decide whether to renew a current millage to fund the coroner’s office.

Coroner Charles Preston says the money will go toward mental health services and the DNA Lab. Of course, there are just two of the items on ballots today.

There are several other seats and propositions on the ballot today, those wishing to monitor full election results can visit the Sectary of State’s website.

