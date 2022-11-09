NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After securing his eighth term in Washington on Tuesday night, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise has announced he will seek to become House Majority Leader.

The District 1 Congressman addressed his Republican colleagues in a letter released on Wednesday, outlining his goals if he won the position. He was elected to the Minority Whip position in 2014.

“As you know, we are prepared for this moment,” Scalise wrote. “Through your engagement on the various task forces, we were able to develop the bold, conservative agenda laid out in the Commitment to America. Now it is time to turn that Commitment into action.”

Read Scalise’s full letter in the reader below. Scalise, alongside other members of the 118th Congress, kicks off his term on January 3, 2023.

