COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper will seek re-election in October, he confirmed on Wednesday.

This year will cap off Cooper’s full term in office as president after being elected in 2019. Prior to being president, he served two terms as Mayor for the City of Covington.

In his newly-released campaign video, Cooper highlights issues faced by the parish such as traffic projects, flooding, and public safety.

“We’ve made historic investments for traffic improvements, we are addressing flooding on a parish-wide scale for the first time in our history, and we continue to see lower crime rates than surrounding parishes. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished in three years and I’m excited about what’s to come,” Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday.

Election Day is scheduled for October 14, 2023. Stay with WGNO as Your Local Election Headquarters.

