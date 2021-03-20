St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper thanks citizens for support of Drainage Millage Continuation

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper thanked citizens for recognizing the importance of the 1.69 drainage millage continuation and choosing to overwhelmingly support the millage.

“The continuation of this revenue will allow us to move forward with identified drainage projects and continue to find ways to increase our resilience in the years to come, as we address the flood protection needs of our citizens,” President Cooper said. “The Parish Council and I agree that proper drainage is critical in protecting both life and property from the threat of flooding. I want to thank citizens for their trust in Parish Government to continue to use this funding responsibly.”

The funds collected from this millage return approximately $3.9 million in revenue annually. Over 70 projects have been funded by this millage in the last 10 years.