NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Qualifying is now underway for those wanting to put their names in the ring for the November 8th election.

It kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

“About a year ago I qualified in this office that I used to work in,” said Darren Lombard, the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court. “I qualified for this seat.”

One year later Lombard finds himself in different shoes. Candidates seeking office are coming in to put their names on the midterm election’s ballot.

“It’s the beginning of the process and the way you make it official. It’s quite a lengthy process that leads up to the election the primary election and possibly even the general election,” said Lombard.

In Orleans Parish, several judicial seats are up for grabs and in Jefferson Parish all school board seats are open.

For some, it’s their first time qualifying.

“It feels good, of course, there’s some nervousness but of course, there’s a first time for everything,” said Derek Russ. He is a candidate for Municipal and Traffic Court Judge Divison D.

For others, it’s become a routine.

“I’m just happy to be able to serve New Orleans,” said Steven Jupiter, he’s re-running for Municipal and Traffic Court G.

Family members were by their side.

“We are really excited to be here eight years later and supporting him in the same capacity,” said Jupiter’s daughter Celeste.