Senator from Louisiana states that “the transition should begin for the sake of the country”

by: Michael Scheidt

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The General Services Administration is recognizing president-elect Biden.

This comes after Michigan officially certified election results and sealed Biden’s victory.

After Michigan’s results were made official, Senator Cassidy released this statement on Twitter:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy also tweeted out what he believes should be done:

President-elect Biden is expected to formally introduce part of his national security team on Tuesday.

