JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — It was a rough battle for the District B At-Large seat between Scott Walker and Dominick Impastato, but it was Walker who came out victorious.

After about a year’s worth of campaigning, Walker is officially celebrating his re-election to the Jefferson Parish Council. He was initially elected in 2019.

Walker took the victory by a pretty wide margin.

During his victory speech, he thanked many local leaders in Jefferson Parish who backed him during his campaign, including Sheriff Joe Lopinto and Assessor Tom Capella.

“We’re going to continue to be positive and we’re going to continue to do what we’ve done for the past four years. For the people of Jefferson Parish, I thank you all for your support. I thank you all for being here tonight and I’m looking forward to a tremendous four years serving the rest of Jefferson parish. I am so bullish on where we are and where we’re going. We’ve certainly got some challenges, but we can do some great things in the next four years. Thank you so much,” said Walker.

Something personal for the Walker family, his son Jack turned 18 yesterday and was able to vote for the first time ever for his dad.

When asked if he plans to run again, Impastato said he plans to make his family and his law practice his top priorities.

“What I plan to do is take care of my family and move on. Go back to my law practice 100%, that’s my plan. There is always a need in the community, and I promise you if there is a need and I can help the community, I promise you that’s what I am going to do.”

