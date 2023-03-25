NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The polls are closed and results are coming in.

Saturday (March 25th) several races took place across Louisiana. Here are the results thus far:

In Terrebonne Parish, the battle for the seat of Council District One was won by Brien K. Pledger with 54% of the votes.

In St. Tammany Parish, “Jimmy” Inman won with 40% of votes for the council seat in District D and 85% of voters voted Yes for Fire Protection District No. 13 Proposition.

Tate H. Kennedy won the race for Justice of the Peace with 63% of votes in Washington Parish.

In Tangipahoa Parish, 68% of voters voted no for the Village of Tangipahoa Proposition.

In Lafourche Parish, Reggie Ledet won the race for Port Commission in Division E.

There are several other seats and amendments still wrapping up, those wishing to monitor results can visit the Sectary of State’s website.

