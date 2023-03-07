BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One day after Shawn Wilson announced he is running for governor of Louisiana, Rep. Garret Graves confirmed he is not running.

Graves detailed his decision to not run in this statement.

Graves has represented Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District since 2015.

Gov. John Bel Edwards endorsed Wilson Tuesday morning, saying he believes Wilson to be “exactly the type of leader who will bridge the partisan divides” in state politics.

