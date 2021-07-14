More than 30 candidates show up to qualify for the Orleans Parish October elections

Fall elections will be here before we know it, and Wednesday kicked off the official start to the campaign season.

But Orleans Parish residents who would like to run for office, have to qualify first, and it’s shaping up to be a fierce fall.

In just a few hours, more than 30 candidates showed up to qualify.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman was the first person in line. “I think we have worked hard, we’ve done a lot of improvements. And, we have more work to do. We want to keep working for the citizens,” said Gusman.

Qualifying not long after was his challenger, Susan Hudson. She said, “I’m running because we can do better and we must do better. We will do better.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell qualifies for re-election in New Orleans Mayoral Election

Leilani Heno qualifies for New Orleans Mayoral Election

Oliver Thomas qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Sheriff Gusman qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Kristen Palmer qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Cyndi Nguyen qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Joseph Giarusso qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Helena Moreno qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Susan Hudson qualifies for New Orleans October Election

Prayer circle at NOLA October election qualifying

Large group shows up to qualify for New Orleans October Election

WGNO Reporter Peyton LoCicero-Trist attended qualifying and says she saw many familiar faces submitting their names for re-election, including:

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell

Councilmember-at-Large Helena Moreno

District A Councilmember Joseph Giarrusso

District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen

Councilmember-at-Large Kristen Palmer

After sitting on the sideline during this previous term… Oliver Thomas, running for District E, is one of the many hoping to steal a seat at the table.

“The people of New Orleans East have put too much and built too much and created too solid of a foundation to be neglected,” said Thomas.

Another newcomer this go-round is challenging the mayor for her position. “Nobody’s listening. Once we get that down, then, we have a lot of stuff here, but we can’t do it if nobody listens to anyone.” That’s a quote from Leilani Heno, who on Wednesday morning, qualified to run for New Orleans Mayor.

Voters will go to the polls on October 9, and if necessary, runoffs will be held on November 13.

Stick with WGNO, Your Local Election Headquarters.