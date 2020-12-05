Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office helps inmates cast absentee ballots

NEW ORLEANS– Sheriff Marlin Gusman made the following statement regarding inmate voting:

“The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has turned in to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters 13 ballots for inmates eligible to vote in today’s runoff election.

“It is my honor and responsibility to ensure that all eligible citizens are allowed the opportunity to vote, including incarcerated citizens.

“Everyone – including those in pre-trial detention — has an opportunity to make their voices heard through voting.”