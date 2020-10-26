Officer suspended for blaring ‘Trump 2020’ from NYPD vehicle

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department said Sunday it has suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying “Trump 2020” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker, a violation of department rules.

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Sunday that the officer’s behavior was “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.” He said officers must remain apolitical.

WARNING: Video contains profanity

Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2020

The police officer from this incident has been identified and suspended without pay.



To repeat, law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs. https://t.co/lFVmyaRjSb — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio also promised swift action, writing in a tweet that an officer “pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

A message seeking comment was left with the union representing patrol officers.

Videos posted on social media captured the officer bellowing his support of President Donald Trump from a marked police department SUV just before 10 p.m. Saturday.