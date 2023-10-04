BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Voters, curious about what’s on the ballot for state races in the upcoming election? Before going to the polls, see who’s running for governor, attorney general, treasurer and more.

Election day for the Louisiana primary is Oct. 14, and early voting runs from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (except Sunday, Oct. 1). Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.

Qualifying for state and local races was Aug. 8-10. If a race had only one candidate at the end of qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10., that person is set to take office at the start of the next term.

Mike Strain, a Republican, won the commissioner of agriculture and forestry seat unopposed. Tim Temple, a Republican, won the insurance commissioner seat after opponent Rich Weaver, a Democrat, withdrew.

Richard Nelson, a Republican, withdrew from the race for governor after the ballots had been created. Votes for him will still be counted in the final results.

Omar Dantzler Jr., Democrat, had initially been qualified to run for governor, but the Secretary of State website now has him listed as Other/Disqualified.

Chester Pritchett, No Party, withdrew from the race for lieutenant governor.

Learn where you can cast early ballots here. While some races will be set during the primary, the general election will be Nov. 18.

Meet the candidates for Louisiana governor

Benjamin Barnes, Independent

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, Democrat

Xavier Ellis, Republican

“Keitron” Gagnon, No Party

Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican

Jeffery Istre, Independent

“Xan” John, Republican

“Jeff” Landry, Republican

Hunter Lundy, Independent

John Schroder, Republican

Frank Scurlock, Independent

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, Republican

Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat

Meet the candidates for lieutenant governor

Elbert Guillory, Republican

“Tami” Hotard, Republican

Willie Jones, Democrat

William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican

Bruce Payton, Independent

Gary Rispone, No Party

Meet the candidates for secretary of state

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat

“Mike” Francis, Republican

Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other

Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican

Nancy Landry, Republican

Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat

Clay Schexnayder, Republican

Brandon Trosclair, Republican

Meet the candidates for attorney general

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat

“Marty” Maley, Republican

“Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican

John Stefanski, Republican

Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat

Meet the candidates for treasurer

John Fleming, Republican

Dustin Granger, Democrat

Scott McKnight, Republican

