Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote online before Nov. election

NEW ORLEANS – There is another big deadline approaching quickly for the November election. Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote online.

You can do that by going to geauxvote.com.

Early voting starts this Friday and runs through October 27. You can vote early at your local registrar of voters office every day except Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also request an absentee ballot if you have a reason approved by the Secretary of State’s office. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30.

Those ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. on November 2.