Obama tells Biden he can put together government ‘that cares about people’ in new clip from socially distanced meeting

Former President Barack Obama touted presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s readiness for the presidency and ability to “reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together” in a video clip of a recent conversation provided first to CNN.

In the clip from their socially-distanced conversation, Biden slams President Donald Trump, saying that there are “two ways in which presidents motivate people” — through important actions or by doing “something really bad.”

“This guy has generated a sense out there that people are waking up to that he ran by deliberately dividing people from the moment he came down that escalator. And I think people are now going, ‘I don’t want my kid growing up that way,'” Biden says in the video.

Obama doesn’t directly address Trump in the clip. Instead, he touts Biden’s experience in policy-making and on the world stage and the former vice president’s character.

“You know what it’s like as much as anybody to be in the White House during a crisis. You know what it’s like to have to get laws passed through Congress. You know what it’s like to deal with foreign leaders. You know what it’s like and how lonely it can be to make tough decisions where not every decision is going to be perfect but you’ve got to make them and to take responsibility for it,” Obama says in the video. “I’ve seen you with families that have gone through tragedies. And the thing I’ve got confidence in, Joe, is your heart and your character and the fact that you are going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together.”

Obama and his former vice president met for a socially distant discussion on challenges facing the country on July 11 at Obama’s office in Washington, DC, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The two limited their time together to the taping and did not spend much time together beyond that or discuss Biden’s potential running mates or the vice presidential search process, the person said.

The clip provided to CNN was the second one released Wednesday. Obama and Biden plan to post a video of the full conversation on their social media accounts Thursday.

In an earlier clip released by Biden’s campaign Wednesday morning, the two discussed how the presumptive Democratic nominee would handle the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

The former vice president has criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which he repeatedly downplayed before recently taking a more serious tone.

When asked about the lag in coronavirus testing in March, Trump said, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”

In the first short clip of the discussion released on Wednesday, Obama and Biden, who both wear masks as they enter the building.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were President and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.’ Literally. Literally,” Biden said in the video which marks the first time he and Obama have appeared together in person since the beginning of the campaign.

Obama replied, “Those words didn’t come out of our mouths while we were in office.”

“No. I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” Biden said. “He just can’t, he can’t relate in any way.”

The former President then praises Biden for his ability to relate with people.

“Well, and one of the things I have always known about you, Joe, it’s the reason why I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective … it all starts with being able to relate,” Obama said.

“If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them and the struggles that you’ve gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through. If you can connect those struggles to somebody else’s struggles, then you’re going to work hard for them. And that’s always what’s motivated you to get into public service,” Obama added.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the campaign trail, with both campaigns pausing events at the beginning and hosting most events virtually. In recent weeks, the Trump campaign held in-person campaign events amid the surge in coronavirus cases but has since held virtual fundraisers and rallies.

Biden’s recent in-person campaign events have been limited to appearances with small groups of people, including a small contingency of reporters, in his home state and the neighboring battleground state of Pennsylvania.