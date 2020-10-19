Numbers show huge wave of early voting statewide

NEW ORLEANS – We’re starting to get a look at the first numbers from early voting for the November election.

We’re only two days into the early voting period, and the numbers are way up compared to the 2016 presidential election.

Across the state, more than 258,000 people have already voted. That’s more than 8 percent of all registered voters, and nearly half of the entire 2016 early voting total.

In Orleans Parish, more than 23,000 early votes are in. Nearly 17,000 people in Jefferson Parish and nearly 20,000 in St. Tammany Parish have voted.

As soon early voting began last Friday, some places reported long lines. This was the line at Lake Vista Community Center in Lakeview.

If you didn’t get a chance to vote Friday or Saturday, early voting starts back up today.

To cast your vote early, you can go to the registrar of voters office in the parish where you are registered. Some areas have more locations available, so check geauxvote,com for more locations.

In Orleans Parish, the Smoothie King Center will be open for early voting in addition to the usual locations.

You can cast your vote every day except Sundays through October 27. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.