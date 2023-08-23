JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng was recently re-elected when no one chose to run against her.

She stopped by WGNO to talk about her new term and her hopes for the parish.

“I think it’s generally this next-level government. A bureaucracy is very large. We’re a very large government, with 43 departments. The bigger the government is, the harder it is to turn. We’ve really challenged every single department. Don’t just do the same thing. Don’t just do the same thing we’ve been doing all this time. Do new offerings, do new technology,” said Sheng.

Jefferson Parish also recently launched a re-roofing certification program to permit a resident after roofing repairs are done.

“The insurance companies tell us there’s no data. If a homeowner says my roof was installed two years ago, they just have to take their word. For an insurance company, the age of your roof is very critical. If you think about it, we’ve made it very easy. A $50 fee, no plans are necessary, and your contract is able to geotag. Take a picture of it, send it in, and we’ll give you that certificate of completeness. If you’re going to spend 15 to $20,000 on a roof, you want a document. They should want it,” said Sheng.

