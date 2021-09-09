New Orleans Mayoral election among those postponed due to Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards has signed an executive order that will postpone fall elections in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The announcement was made Thursday, nearly two weeks after the storm severely damaged parts of South Louisiana. The Governor’s Office reports that the aftermath of the storm would make holding an election difficult and could lead to challenges for displaced voters.

New Dates

The elections that were scheduled for October 9 are now rescheduled for November 13

General elections for run-offs that were scheduled for November 13 have been moved to December 11

Early Voting

This executive order will also impact early voting dates.

The first early voting period will be held Ocotber 30 through November 6 (except for Sunday, October 31)

The second early voting period is scheduled for November 27 through December 4 (excluding Sunday, November 28)

In a statement following the executive order, Governor Edwards said:

“Secretary Ardoin briefed me this past Tuesday on the upcoming fall elections. Based on his reporting and certification to me yesterday that holding the elections as currently scheduled would impair the integrity of those elections, based on numerous issues related to displaced voters and election day personnel as well as extensive power outages and damage to early-voting and election day polling places, I signed an executive order today to reschedule the upcoming fall elections.” Governor John Bel Edwards, 9 September 2021

Click here to read the Governor’s executive order.

For more information on Louisiana elections, visit the Secretary of State’s website at SOS.La.Gov or GeauxVote.com.