New Orleans hospitality union getting out the vote – door to door

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since early September, three days after Hurricane Ida, the hospitality workers’ union in New Orleans, Unite Here Local 23, has gone door to door getting out the votes for three candidates in Saturday’s election: Mayoral incumbent LaToya Cantrell, and City Council at Large candidates Helena Morena and JP Morrell.

The union held an Election Day rally at Joe Brown Park before hitting the streets to urge voters to take action.

Union President Marlene Patrick-Cooper told WGNO:

“Knocking on doors reminds residents to vote for candidates who will represent the interests of the union’s 1,500 members: Bartenders, housekeepers, casino workers and others, who are the backbone of the city’s economy.”