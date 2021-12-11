New Orleans candidate seeks out “political comeback” in redemption election

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One big race to watch Saturday night is the race for New Orleans City Council District E seat between Incumbent Cyndi Nguyen and former councilman Oliver Thomas.

Oliver Thomas was out Saturday morning casting his vote at Resurrection Church.

Thomas, a resident of New Orleans East, has 13 years of experience serving on the city council. He stepped down in 2007 after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.

After serving 3 years behind bars, he was released in 2010. Tonight is Thomas’ first attempt at a ‘political comeback’

In his campaign, Oliver Thomas says he wants to bring excellence and safety back to the Lower Ninth Ward and ensure residents receive the services they pay for and deserve.

We spoke to Thomas on Election Day — here is what he had to say ahead of the big night.

“Our message is that this is about us. Like today’s theme, this is the day the Lord has made, rejoice in it. Our message of this entire campaign, from my campaign chairman to our team has been this is not about anybody, this process is about us. So if it’s about us, all of us need to participate. We will continue this through service and after this campaign.”