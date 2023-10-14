ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Results are in for the St. Tammany Parish President race.

St. Tammany Parish President Winner: Mike Cooper

Republican incumbent Mike Cooper faced Republican Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer in the race for the parish’s president seat.

Cooper was sworn in as parish president in January of 2020. In the 2019 election, he faced Pat Brister, who served as parish president for three terms.

During his three years in office, Cooper navigated the parish through the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. He is a lifelong resident of Covington, and he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Covington prior to being elected as parish president.

Cromer, who has lived in Slidell for more than 40 years, began his political career in 2002 when he was elected to serve on the Slidell City Council. He went on to serve as the council’s president.

Cromer was then elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2008 to 2018.

In 2018, Cromer was elected as Slidell’s mayor. He was re-elected in 2022.

Before politics, Cromer was employed by Lockheed Martin, working on external fuel tanks for NASA. He retired after nearly 30 years with the company and began working for Geocent as a project manager for its work with NASA.

