KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Things have calmed down at the headquarters of Ben Zahn and Mike Sigur who were running for Mayor and the police chief of Kenner, and respectively, oddly enough neither candidate was victorious.

Supporters of both Zahn and Sigur started to gather at sundown for what they hoped would be a big night.

The Mayor’s race happened under a cloud of sanitation controversy and questions about city workers pay.

There were also a number of negative reports in the media added Zahn. He believed the negative reports were partly responsible for the results.

It’s misleading! Its misleading to the public. I responded with that. I’ll stand behind that. This administration has done nothing that is questionable. You can take this and make it like this. I think I used that analogy earlier with you. I understand that’s some media outlets job. Not everyone i told you that also. I appreciate that. I don’t appreciate how they handled it. I don’t appreciate how thats done because its a little misleading. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn