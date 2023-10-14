ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Results are in for the St. Charles Parish president race.

St. Charles Parish President Winner: Matt Jewell

Republican incumbent Matt Jewell faced Independent opponent Dwayne LaGrange in the race for St. Charles Parish President.

Jewell previously served as a Legislative Advisor for the U.S. Department of Energy and was a volunteer firefighter in Thibodaux.

LaGrange has served in St. Charles Parish Government and has spent over twenty-five years in law enforcement.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts