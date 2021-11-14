Louisiana voters pass ‘tax swap’ amendment to state constitution, reject three others

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Voters in Louisiana approved the passage of one of four amendments to the state’s constitution on the ballot on Saturday and rejected three others.

Amendment 2, which would lower the maximum income tax rate and eliminate the ability to deduct federal income taxes from state taxes, passed with 8 percent more “Yes” than “No” votes.

Amendment 1, Amendment 3, and Amendment 4 failed.

Amendment 1 was the closest of the four amendment races failing by just 3.6 percentage points.