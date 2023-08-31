MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 29, 2023, at 6 PM, the Louisiana Republican Candidate Forum took place at the ULM Library. Viewers were able to meet and hear from candidates in contested races who qualify for the upcoming election.

If you would like to watch the forum, be sure to view the video above.

