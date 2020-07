President Trump meets with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House on July 07. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – President Donald Trump is the Republican Presidential nominee for the state of Louisiana.

An hour and a half after the polls closed, Trump had pulled in around 150,000 votes. That gave him over 96 percent of the votes from the state’s registered Republicans.

Joe Biden also coasted to an easy win on the Democratic side of the ticket. The two are expected to face off in November.